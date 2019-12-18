The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our just-released 2019 Annual Report.

Consumers love technology, survey shows—but not when it comes to GMOs and farming

| December 18, 2019

Technology in agriculture is how we’ll feed a growing population, make farming more sustainable and improve the lives of farm animals, say 85 percent of the 3,000 participants in a new three-continent consumer survey.

At the same time, only about half of those surveyed want their food to come from a technologically advanced (versus traditional) farm. Industries like medicine and education are where respondents most want to see technology used.

“We know that new technologies are allowing farmers to make better, faster, more informed decisions to feed a hungry world while protecting the planet,” said Sri Raj Kantamneni, managing director of Cargill’s digital business “…. This survey highlights that in order to help humanity benefit from these advancements, we first need to do a better job of explaining the value of new technologies to consumers.”

A quarter of contributors said they were comfortable with farmers breeding animals based on genetic markers for desirable traits. Finally, 18 percent would embrace feed containing genetically modified ingredients. Younger French and American participants (aged 18 to 34) were slightly more likely than their older counterparts (aged 55+) to accept GM feed.

