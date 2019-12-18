GMO salmon labeling rule that producer says ‘targets’ its product added by Sen. Murkowski to 2020 spending bill

Genetically modified salmon supplier AquaBounty is criticizing “vague” new requirements for GM-salmon labeling that were included in the Fiscal Year 2020 appropriations bill, which is expected to pass in the U.S. Senate [the week of Dec. 16]

The National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard, which passed in May 2018, requires genetically modified foods to be labeled “bioengineered.” But U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) attached a rider to this year’s appropriations bill, which would require GM salmon approved prior to the standards being passed to include “genetically engineered” on its labeling.

While the new language “will finally allow us to commercialize our FDA-approved bioengineered salmon, we believe it is completely unnecessary,” AquaBounty said in a press release. “Senator Murkowski continues to single out a small, innovative, American company in a misguided attempt to protect a parochial special interest ….”

However, Murkowski told SeafoodSource in a statement that the rider is not intended to single out a specific company.

“I have been working for years to stop any introduction of GE salmon into U.S. markets until clear and effective labeling rules have been established. It is essential that people are fully informed about what they are purchasing and feeding their families,” she said.

