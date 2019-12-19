The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our just-released 2019 Annual Report.

glp logo x minified

GMO plants produce antibiotic to fight off deadly bacterial infection—without harming environment

| December 19, 2019

pm
Image: University of Glasgow

Scientists from the University of Glasgow have discovered a safe and novel method that can safeguard important crops from the widespread bacterial disease Pseudomonas syringae (Ps). The results of their study are published in Plant Biotechnology Journal.

The researchers genetically modified (GM) plants to produce a protein antibiotic or bacteriocin throughout their lifetime. The bacteriocin is expressed by a harmless soil-living bacteria related to the Ps strain. The GM plants were then able to successfully defend themselves from bacterial infection without environmentally damaging effects.

Ps infects a wide range of crop species worldwide including tomato, kiwifruit, pepper, olive, soybeans, and fruit trees. Plant diseases result to massive economic losses, specifically around 15% of global crops annually (estimated worth of $150 billion), a third of which is due to bacterial diseases like Ps.

Related article:  Virus-resistant gene-edited tomato won't be regulated as GMOs, USDA says

Read full, original article: Crop Biotech Update December 18, 2019

The GLP aggregated and excerpted this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion, and analysis. Click the link above to read the full, original article.

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend