The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our just-released 2019 Annual Report.

glp logo x minified

Non-addictive version of ecstasy ‘party drug’ emerges as potential treatment for PTSD, anxiety

| | December 19, 2019

download
Image: MAPS

MDMA, or ecstasy, once had the reputation of exclusively being an illicit party drug popular at raves and dance clubs. That view has changed in recent years. The substance, known for its ability to produce feelings of euphoria and affection for others, has developed a new identity as a promising therapeutic tool. Researchers are currently investigating MDMA-assisted therapy as a potential treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder in late-stage clinical trials. The drug’s capacity to enhance sociability has also led to studies investigating its benefits for other conditions, such as social anxiety in individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

Despite the promise of its therapeutic benefits, concern persists among some scientists that MDMA could be abused because its pleasurable effects can make it addictive.

Related article:  Orthorexia nervosa: Do anti-GMO activists have this 'eating disorder'?

A new study by [researcher Robert] Malenka and his team suggests it may be possible to circumvent this risk. The findings, published [December 11] in Science Translational Medicine, reveal that MDMA’s sociability-enhancing abilities and its pleasurable properties are controlled by distinct pathways in the brain—at least in mice. That insight opens the possibility of developing a safer version of the drug.

Read full, original post: MDMA Could Be Tailored to Make It More Suitable for Treating Mental Illness

The GLP aggregated and excerpted this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion, and analysis. Click the link above to read the full, original article.

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend