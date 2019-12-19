South Australia lifts GMO crop moratorium, but Green Party vows to reinstate ban in 2020

The state government announced [Dec. 19] it would publish regulations in the last Government Gazette of the year, lifting the GM ban from January 1 and not providing those in opposition a chance to disallow them.

The Greens have already announced their intentions, saying a disallowance of the regulations will be their first item of business when parliament resumes in [2020].

Greens MLC Mark Parnell described Minister for Primary Industries Tim Whetstone’s actions like those of “a bull in a china shop”.

“Having been twice defeated in the Legislative Council, the Minister has instead decided to unilaterally introduce regulations that he must know are likely to be disallowed again next year,” Mr Parnell said.

But Mr Whetstone said farmers had twice been denied this choice by the Labor Party and SA-Best playing petty politics.

“The government is standing with our farmers to lift the GM moratorium on mainland SA and as such we have today introduced new regulations, which come into effect on January 1,” he said.

“What we’ve seen from Peter Malinauskas, the Labor Party and SA-Best is a complete disregard for South Australian farmers and our regional communities,” Mr Whetstone said.

