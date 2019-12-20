The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our just-released 2019 Annual Report.

Local anti-GMO groups launch campaign challenging Philippines Golden Rice approval

| | December 20, 2019

The Magsasaka at Siyentipiko para sa Pag-unlad ng Agrikultura (MASIPAG) condemned [Dec. 19] the approval of the genetically-modified crop [Golden Rice] (GR2E) as food and poultry feed for processing by the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Plant Industry (DA-BPI).

In a statement, Elpidio Paglumotan of MASIPAG said: “We are appalled that the approval has pushed through despite the numerous unresolved issues that MASIPAG and many other organizations are raising regarding GR2E, mainly on its safety and long-term effects on children, women and other consumers.”

