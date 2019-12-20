Local anti-GMO groups launch campaign challenging Philippines Golden Rice approval

The Magsasaka at Siyentipiko para sa Pag-unlad ng Agrikultura (MASIPAG) condemned [Dec. 19] the approval of the genetically-modified crop [Golden Rice] (GR2E) as food and poultry feed for processing by the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Plant Industry (DA-BPI).

In a statement, Elpidio Paglumotan of MASIPAG said: “We are appalled that the approval has pushed through despite the numerous unresolved issues that MASIPAG and many other organizations are raising regarding GR2E, mainly on its safety and long-term effects on children, women and other consumers.”

Read full, original article: Farmer-scientist group on GMO rice: Unnecessary, unwanted