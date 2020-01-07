Another benefit of regular exercise— ‘agile, fast-moving sperm’

Regular physical activity can keep a man’s sperm in tip-top shape, a new study suggests.

The research was published [December 20] in the journal Human Reproduction. It looked at a sample of more than 700 healthy, relatively young men residing in China who signed up to be potential sperm donors. In addition to the thousands of sperm samples collectively donated, the men also self-reported their typical weekly level of exercise.

The top one-fourth of men who said they got the most physical activity—including light exercise like housework as well as vigorous workouts—were more likely to have agile, fast-moving sperm than the group who exercised the least, after accounting for other factors like age—an average 16 percent difference in sperm motility, the authors found. This was also true for the men who said they got the most moderate-to-vigorous exercise. Since sperm motility is one of the best markers of sperm quality, it’s not too big a stretch to suggest that regular exercise could boost fertility.

…

[R]egular exercise will help your body and brain stay healthy throughout your life. So feel free to take this as extra motivation for an active 2020.

