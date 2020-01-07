With Enlist, biotech firm Corteva aims to displace Roundup as top-selling herbicide as Bayer fights glyphosate litigation

Before it was targeted by tens of thousands of plaintiffs in lawsuits, Roundup was the king of the field—the world’s most heavily used weedkiller. Now it’s mired in court over claims it caused cancer and viewed as a major liability for its parent company, Bayer AG. On top of that, some weeds have evolved to survive Roundup.

That has left an opening for a new contender to cover for Roundup’s failings …. Bayer’s big rival, seed and pesticide maker Corteva Inc. is making moves to woo farmers away from the giant.

On a sticky August morning, Corteva field specialist Dan Puck stood before dozens of farmers in an air-conditioned tent with screens flashing a green thumbs-up logo of a new weed spray named Enlist. Corteva erected the tent to help promote the weedkiller at the late-summer Farm Progress Show.

…

The Enlist spray, Mr. Puck told them, was a watershed in their war on Roundup-resistant weeds. “People want a weed-control system they have confidence in,” he said. “We’re filling a void right now.”

…

Corteva …. is striking while its chief rival is vulnerable. Bayer’s weedkiller business, with 2018 sales of $5 billion, is contesting lawsuits claiming Roundup causes cancer.

Read full, original article: Roundup Ruled the Farm, Now Its Maker Has a Challenger (Behind paywall)