Neurologist Steven Novella: Greenpeace opposition to Golden Rice approval will be ‘enduring stain’ on activist group’s reputation

[T]he Philippines have just approved Golden Rice as safe for human and animal consumption …. The Philippines is the first nation that both consumes large amounts of rice and suffers from large numbers of vitamin A deficiency to approve this GM crop, meaning that they intend to actually grow and eat it.

…

[B]oth the opposition and approval are partly because Golden Rice breaks all the typical anti-GMO propaganda tropes. The rice was developed as a humanitarian project, it’s sole purpose is to improve nutrition for the world’s poorest children, it will be made available patent and royalty free and without restriction, and it does not involve the use of any pesticides.

…

Greenpeace has been at the center of this particular controversy. True to their form, they have opposed this decision by the Philippines …. This will prove to be an enduring stain on the reputation of Greenpeace, marking them as a fringe extreme group.

…

It seems that the real fear of the anti-GMO crowd is that Golden Rice will work …. If Golden Rice is widely adopted in the Philippines and vitamin A deficiency plummets, they know the game is over.

Read full, original article: Golden Rice Approved in Philippines