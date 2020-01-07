Petition urges India’s Supreme Court to halt illegal GMO crop cultivation, citing ‘irreversible’ genetic contamination

The Supreme Court on [Jan 6] issued a notice in the matter of illegal planting of non-approved Genetically Modified (GM) crops [including insect-resistant eggplant and herbicide-tolerant cotton] by Shetkari Sangathan, a union of farmers, and others.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Aruna Rodriges, before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra sought a moratorium on the environmental release of any genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the absence of — (a) comprehensive, transparent, and rigorous bio-safety protocols in the public domain; (b) bio-safety studies conducted by independent expert bodies, the results of which are made available in the public domain; and (c) GMOs, given the irreversible impacts of GMO contamination, are a fitting case for the application of the Precautionary Principle.

The application cited the illegal planting of unapproved Bt. Brinjal and herbicide tolerant (HT) cotton …. across various states. “Genetic contamination is irreparable and irreversible ….” said the plea.

…

The apex court said it will hear the recommendations of [India’s technical expert committee], and asked its experts to be present in court on the next date of hearing.

