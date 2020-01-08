The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our just-released 2019 Annual Report.

Skepticism of GMOs, CRISPR won’t slow crop biotech innovation, biologist predicts

Genetically modified crops have the potential, if widely adopted, to help feed the world and vastly change the crop input industry. To find out the latest on GMOs and genome editing, AgriBusiness Global interviewed Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., President and CEO of Yield10 Bioscience. Dr. Peoples provides a better understanding of the state of GMOs and what the industry can expect from this technology in the coming years.

Where do you see the regulatory environment going over the next few years and what’s driving those changes?


Based on recent advances in biotechnology combined with the safety track record of crops produced using biotechnology, regulatory agencies in many parts of the world are reassessing the framework for regulating biotech crops especially in light of pressures created by erratic weather patterns and concerns for food security. In the Americas, Australia, and parts of Asia and Africa, there appears to be growing interest in the performance and nutritional traits enabled through CRISPR genome editing. In Kenya for example, there is concern over security of the banana, a staple food crop, as climate change is negatively impacting production.

