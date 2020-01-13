CBD fraud? Fate of controversial CBD industry could be decided by lawsuits alleging misleading marketing

Since the Food and Drug Administration can’t figure out whether supplements that contain cannabidiol, the marijuana-adjacent oil known as CBD, are legal, can a customer who thought they were buying a legal product demand their money back?

A group of remorseful CBD users is suing to test that theory, and it’s going after the companies that put CBD on the map.

In two major lawsuits recently filed against Charlotte’s Web and CV Sciences, two of the largest CBD manufacturers in the country, consumers allege that the companies engaged in “false, fraudulent, unfair, deceptive, and misleading” marketing of their CBD products by claiming they were run-of-the-mill dietary supplements, like vitamin D or iron.

…

In all of the cases, they are asking a judge to force the companies to return all of the profits they’ve made from those sales, which could decimate the nascent industry.

“The implications are huge,” said Daniel Fabricant, the CEO of the Natural Products Association. If the companies lose the lawsuits, he said, “I’m not going to say [the CBD industry] goes away, but I think it gets pretty close to going away.”

