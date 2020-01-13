The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our just-released 2019 Annual Report.

glp logo x minified

Virus used to deliver gene therapy treatments may increase liver cancer risk, study suggests

| | January 13, 2020

merlin b d bebf e a d d a articlelarge
Gene therapy production. Image: New York Times

Just as gene therapy finally seems to be living up to its promise, a study has revived a lingering worry about the viral vessel that many efforts rely on to ferry therapeutic genes into patients. This “vector,” a stripped-down version of adeno-associated virus (AAV), was thought to be safe because it rarely knits the human DNA it carries into a cell’s chromosomes, where it might activate cancer-causing genes. But a study of dogs with hemophilia, treated with AAV up to 10 years earlier, has shown that the vector can readily insert its payload into the host’s DNA near genes that control cell growth.

The new data, described in a conference talk last month by a Philadelphia-based research team, are “good news and bad news,” says gene therapy researcher Charles Venditti of the National Human Genome Research Institute. By slipping into the chromosomes rather than floating free, the therapeutic DNA might have longer lasting benefits.

Related article:  Examining the legacy of W. French Anderson—'father of gene therapy' and convicted child molester

[R]esearchers emphasize that people receiving AAV-delivered gene therapy should be monitored for signs of liver cancer for longer than the 5 years of follow-up now required by FDA.

Read full, original post: Virus used in gene therapies may pose cancer risk, dog study hints

The GLP aggregated and excerpted this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion, and analysis. Click the link above to read the full, original article.

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend