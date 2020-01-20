Luxembourg outlines plan to ban glyphosate weed killer in January 2021

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is in the process of becoming the first country to ban the use of the substance glyphosate in a number of herbicides.

The Minister of Agriculture, Viticulture and Rural Development, Romain Schneider, is thus implementing the government’s commitment by banning the use of glyphosate-based plant protection products on Luxembourg soil.

Glyphosate phase-out by 31 December 2020

With a view to this abandonment, the actors concerned, such as farmers, winegrowers, market gardeners and holders of authorizations, were informed in advance by the Ministry of Agriculture, Viticulture and Rural Development of the planned measures:

Withdrawal of the marketing authorization of plant protection products containing the active substance glyphosate from 1 February 2020;

Period for using up stocks granted until 30 June 2020

Grace period for the use of these products by professional or private users until 31 December 2020.

By this governmental decision, Luxembourg terminates the use of the substance glyphosate as from 1 January 2021, notwithstanding its approval at European level until 15 December 2022.

