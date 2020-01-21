Ben & Jerry’s drops ‘happy’ cows marketing claim, following lawsuit alleging it misleads consumers about animal welfare

Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc. has dropped the claim that the milk for its ice cream comes from “happy” cows.

The word that the cows may not be contented comes in the company’s response to a federal consumer fraud lawsuit. That case, filed in October, alleges the Vermont ice cream maker misleads the public about how its farms treat their animals and protect the environment.

The company filed a motion to dismiss the case …. in federal court. “The phrase ‘happy cows’ has already been removed from the packaging,” the motion said.

…

Activist Michael Colby and his group Regeneration Vermont …. said there’s both good news and bad news in the Ben & Jerry’s decision. “We applaud their honesty, and it’s a great victory for them to remove what we believe to be misleading information from their packaging,” Colby said.

“But the bad news is, it’s a retreat to basically admitting that they can’t make claims about where their dairy is coming from and that they are still heavily involved in industrial agriculture practices, GMO corn, pesticides, antibiotics for the cows, and confinement for these cows.”

