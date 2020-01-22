Prop. 65: California proposal to label Tylenol a carcinogen under fire amid glyphosate-cancer lawsuits

A fight is coming to California over whether to list one of the world’s most common over-the-counter drugs as a carcinogen …. The drug is acetaminophen …. It is the basis for more than 600 prescription and over-the-counter medications for adults and children, found in well-known brands like Tylenol, Excedrin, Sudafed, Robitussin and Theraflu.

A state law known as Proposition 65 says California must warn people of any chemical known to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity …. Evidence for acetaminophen’s link to cancer has been weak enough that the International Agency for Research on Cancer declined to list it as a possible carcinogen following reviews in 1990 and 1999.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned state officials that labeling acetaminophen as cancer-causing would be “false and misleading” and also illegal under federal law.

Adding a chemical to the list can have broad repercussions. After the state listed glyphosate — widely known as the weed killer Roundup — as a carcinogen in 2017, a jury ordered the company that makes Roundup to pay a California couple with cancer more than $2 billion. A judge later reduced that award to $87 million.

