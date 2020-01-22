China issues safety approvals for herbicide-tolerant, insect-resistant corn and soybean, paving the way for local GMO crop cultivation

China’s agriculture ministry issued biosafety certificates on [Jan. 21] for domestically grown, genetically modified (GM) corn and soybean traits, moving closer to commercialization of GM grain production in the world’s top market.

…

The ministry had already announced [in Dec. 2019] that it planned to issue the certificates, pending public comment. Granting of the certificates is one of the last steps required before GMO products can be sold to farmers for planting.

…

The newly approved corn traits, both resistant to pests and herbicide, could boost farmers’ productivity by deterring insects common in the country, including the recently arrived fall armyworm, experts said.

Read the original post.