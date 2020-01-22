Impossible Foods applies for approval to sell GMO plant-based burgers in New Zealand

The American food technology company Impossible Foods has applied to the food safety regulator for approval of its genetically engineered imitation blood ingredient in New Zealand.

Impossible Foods, makers of the plant-based meat alternative the Impossible Burger, applied to Foods Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) on December 20 to allow the ingredient, called leghemoglobin which is derived from genetically engineered soy, to be used here.

[Editor’s note: Read this article to learn how heme is made from GMO soy.]

…

Leghemoglobin is produced from the fermentation of a bacteria called Picha Pastoris for use in plant-based “meat analogue” products to make them look and taste like real meat.

…

Beyond Meat, a competitor to Impossible Foods, is selling the Beyond Burger in New Zealand supermarkets. It is made from pea protein and does not contain the controversial [GMO ingredient].

Read the original post here.