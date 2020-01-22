The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Nigeria’s biotech regulator urges farmers to embrace GMO Bt insect-resistant cotton and cowpea to grow nation’s economy

| | January 22, 2020

The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), on [Jan. 20], urged Nigerian farmers to embrace Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and technology-driven crops to improve the nation’s economy.

Dr Rosa Gidado, Deputy Director, Agricultural Biotech Department of the agency, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

She said that the technology had improved the economy of many countries. Gidado listed …. [the] U.S., Brazil, Canada, Argentina, Japan, China, Kenya and South Africa. She said those countries were already reaping the benefits of technology-driven crops ….

She said that GMOs …. had become a part of everyday life, entering into society through agriculture, medicine, research and environmental management.

“My message to farmers is that they should not listen to [rumors] that discourage them from accessing this GMOs technology and reaping the benefits.”

NAN reports that the Federal Government had, in December 2019, approved two modern biotechnology crops for commercialization in the country. The approved crops are hybrid BT cotton and Cowpea (Beans) non-hybrid.

