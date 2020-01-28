Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop: Is she trolling us while ‘laughing all the way to the bank?’

[Gwyneth Paltrow’s] Goop first gained notoriety in 2015 when it encouraged women to “steam clean” their vaginas (you already know this but, please don’t).

…

It came, then, as little surprise [January 6] to see the promotional trailer for Goop’s new six-part docuseries, The Goop Lab, be met with such swift and furious reaction online.

Health professionals and science advocates expressed concern that the show, which focuses on physical and spiritual wellness and promises to explore “dangerous” and “unregulated” practices, could spread pseudoscientific information and encourage a distrust in medical experts.

Many Twitter users questioned Netflix’s decision to partner with Goop, while others became increasingly convinced that Paltrow — as a New York Times profile of her has suggested — is straight-up trolling us (and laughing all the way to the bank).

…

All of it makes you wonder: is it time we threw our arms in the air and let Goop — and other wellness enterprises — do and say as they please?

…

Although fact-checking efforts are unlikely to change the minds of “hardcore fans”, Professor [of Law Tim] Caulfield says it’s important to correct the record for the general public, especially when research shows pop and celebrity culture can have a significant impact on our health beliefs and behaviours.

