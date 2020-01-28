The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop: Is she trolling us while ‘laughing all the way to the bank?’

| | January 28, 2020

im
Dr. Valter Longo, Dr. Morgan Levine, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elise Loehnen and Wendy Lauria. Image: Netflix

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[Gwyneth Paltrow’s] Goop first gained notoriety in 2015 when it encouraged women to “steam clean” their vaginas (you already know this but, please don’t).

It came, then, as little surprise [January 6] to see the promotional trailer for Goop’s new six-part docuseries, The Goop Lab, be met with such swift and furious reaction online.

Health professionals and science advocates expressed concern that the show, which focuses on physical and spiritual wellness and promises to explore “dangerous” and “unregulated” practices, could spread pseudoscientific information and encourage a distrust in medical experts.

Many Twitter users questioned Netflix’s decision to partner with Goop, while others became increasingly convinced that Paltrow — as a New York Times profile of her has suggested — is straight-up trolling us (and laughing all the way to the bank).

Related article:  Science moms to celebrity moms: Let's discuss GMOs, farming, safety and health together

All of it makes you wonder: is it time we threw our arms in the air and let Goop — and other wellness enterprises — do and say as they please?

Although fact-checking efforts are unlikely to change the minds of “hardcore fans”, Professor [of Law Tim] Caulfield says it’s important to correct the record for the general public, especially when research shows pop and celebrity culture can have a significant impact on our health beliefs and behaviours.

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend