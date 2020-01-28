US Senate coalition petitions FDA to end marketing of plant-based ‘imposter products’ as dairy

A bipartisan group of senators is calling on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to end the labeling of plant-based products as milk, cheese or yogurt.

…

The signatories included Republican Sens. Jim Risch (Idaho), Mike Crapo (Idaho) and Susan Collins (Maine) and Democratic Sens. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.), Patrick Leahy (Vt.) and Tina Smith (Minn.), as well as independent Sen. Angus King (Maine).

…

In a letter to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, the coalition of dairy-land senators urged the agency to issue rules to “ensure that dairy terms may only be used to describe products that include dairy …. Imposter products should no longer be able to get away with violating law and taking advantage of dairy’s good name,” the coalition wrote.

