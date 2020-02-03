The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

EPA reaffirms glyphosate herbicide poses no human health risk, says additional review slated for fall 2020

| | February 3, 2020

EPA has finalized its interim registration decision on glyphosate, once again stating the herbicide poses no risk to human health and can be used safely with certain drift mitigation requirements.

The agency first proposed this interim decision in April of 2019 and accepted public comments until the following September. Now it has analyzed and responded to those comments and finalized the decision.

“After a thorough review of the best available science, as required under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, EPA has concluded that there are no risks of concern to human health when glyphosate is used according to the label and that it is not a carcinogen,” the agency’s news release stated.

However, glyphosate is not clear of all regulatory scrutiny just yet. The herbicide’s overarching registration review, which started in 2009, will likely push on into 2021, according to EPA’s website.

“EPA anticipates completing a draft biological evaluation for glyphosate by fall 2020 for public comment,” the website states. “Final endangered species determinations are anticipated in 2021.”

