French court rules sweet grapefruit, barley, wheat and 2500 crops, developed by mutagenizing seeds with toxic chemicals or gamma rays yet often sold as organic, are genetically engineered, must be labeled and cultivation banned

Mutagenesis is a process where new strains of food and products are created using chemicals and radiation in the lab …. In the 1970s, its successor, transgene science and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), began to be studied and by the early 1980s products began to appear.

…

When European non-government organizations …. turned on the American GMO process, it was simple enough to exempt mutagenesis by creating a rationalization that transgenesis inserts a gene from another species into the genome of an organism while mutagenesis causes internal mutations in the organism. That worked fine until even more precision came into being and NGOs started to use the term GMO for all genetic engineering.

Then it was only a matter of time before courts took notice …. In France, the Council of State judges have decreed that mutagenesis must be subject to the same regulations applied to genetically modified organisms (GMOs) if their plant varieties were made more tolerant to herbicides.

Mutagenesis wheat is used for bread and pasta and mutated barley is in beer and whiskey. That means no more “bio” beer, bread or pasta. [I]t is likely farmers will withdraw the varieties concerned from the catalog and suspend their cultivation.

