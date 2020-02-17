Expert answers to 11 questions about Beyond Burgers, Impossible Whoppers and other plant-based meats

Bruce Friedrich is cofounder and executive director of The Good Food Institute (GFI), an international non-profit organization that …. is accelerating the production of plant-based and cell-based meat, eggs and dairy in order to bolster the global protein supply while protecting our environment, promoting global health and preventing food insecurity and animal cruelty.

In an exclusive interview to Smita Mishra from Times [of India] Food, he bursts the myth about plant based food meat and explains why they should be on our plates in 2020.

Times of India: What is the process of making plant-based meat?

Friedrich: There is no one way to make plant-based meat. Each product contains a variety of plant ingredients, combined to achieve a certain taste, texture, and nutrient profile. The Impossible Burger, for example, derives its protein from soy and potatoes; its flavor from heme, yeast extract, and dextrose; and its fat from coconut and sunflower oils.

The process for combining these ingredients will also vary depending on the product. A plant-based meatball, for example, has a very different texture than a plant-based steak, and so will utilize a different process. One common method, called extrusion …. can be used to produce a variety of textures in plant-based meats as well.

