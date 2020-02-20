Genetic engineering of a different kind: Using nuclear energy in Burundi to attack cassava diseases

Cassava, a carbohydrate-rich root vegetable, is the second most important staple crop in Burundi. Low cassava yields can exacerbate the country’s food insecurity, from which half of the population already suffers.

“The average fresh yield of cassava in Burundi is 9.9 tonnes/ha, which lags behind yields of 15–40 tonnes/ha achieved elsewhere,” said Ernest Vyizigiro, Head of the Institute of Agronomic Sciences (ISABU).

One reason for the lower yields is that cassava productivity in Burundi is significantly constrained by CBSD and another viral plant disease called cassava mosaic disease (CMD). According to the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), these two diseases cause an estimated loss of US $1 billion in East and Central Africa annually.

The IAEA, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), is supporting Burundian scientists in using nuclear technology to develop high-yielding varieties of cassava resistant to these diseases.

Some existing cassava varieties in Burundi are resistant to CMD, but not to CBSD, which first appeared in the country in 2011. “To date, all five cassava varieties resistant to CMB have succumbed to CBSD,” Vyizigiro said. “This results in root rot nine months after infection.”

Developing a new variety resistant to both diseases, however, is a lengthy and technically challenging process due to cassava’s biology and long growing period.

“New cassava varieties are more difficult to develop than other crops such as rice or corn because seed germination is very low in cassava,” said Isaac Kofi Bimpong, plant breeder and geneticist at the Joint FAO/IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture. “Furthermore, it’s only possible to confirm that a cassava plant is free of CBSD by looking at the tuberous edible root. Cassava takes up to a year to mature, so you have to wait a long time to see if efforts have been successful.”