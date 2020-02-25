The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Cargill preps for April launch of plant-based burger to compete with Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat

| | February 25, 2020
is red meat bad for you or good x feature
Image: Healthline
Cargill Inc will launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground “fake meat” products in April, the company said on [Feb. 24], challenging Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods for sales in grocery stores, cafeterias and restaurants.

The entry of Cargill, one the world’s largest privately held companies, in the market for imitation meat highlights the growing popularity of plant-based foods and expectations that consumers will continue to gobble up meat substitutes.

The 155-year-old company presents new competition for startups Beyond Meat and privately held, Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods. Major meat companies including Tyson Foods and WH Group’s Smithfield Foods also sell plant-based products.

Cargill will offer customers soy protein or pea protein-based patties and ground products, which can be made into tacos, spaghetti sauce or other dishes. Retailers will be able to sell the products under their own labels.

Beyond Meat products are made from pea protein, while Impossible Foods uses soy protein.

