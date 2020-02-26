Fungi-based ‘faux bacon’ sold out on Valentine’s Day—now it’s headed for a San Francisco butcher shop

This bacon is elusive. It doesn’t come from a pig. You can’t even buy it anymore.

Maybe that’s because people love it so much, and because the plant-based bacon was sold for just a short time, on Valentine’s Day. It’s …. made with a Japanese superfood fungi called koji, [and] will be rolled out again soon, along with a plant-based butcher shop.

The faux bacon was developed by popular demand, says Kimberlie Le, co-founder of Prime Roots. “Over the past several months, we conducted a voting initiative, where we had over 5,000 people from all over the country vote on our initial product drop,” Le says. “We featured 12 different products that people could vote on and our fungi-based bacon was the clear winner.”

Prime Roots bacon is said to replicate the chewiness and smokiness of pork bacon, without the guilt …. The alt-bacon even sizzles, shrinks a bit in the pan and curls like pork bacon.

Prime Roots says koji will continue to be the main ingredient in future products (to be available online and at the butcher shop, due to open in San Francisco sometime in [March], offering alt-meat by the pound).

