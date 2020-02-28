EU Food safety officials reject activist group Testbiotech’s challenge of glyphosate-tolerant GMO soy approval

Following a request of the European Commission, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) reviewed the scientific arguments raised by the non‐governmental organization Testbiotech against the Commission…. renewing the authorization for the placing on the market of products containing, consisting of, or produced from genetically modified (GM) soybean.

Testbiotech claims that EFSA should have requested from the applicants new field trials reflecting the different management practices and meteorological and agronomic conditions under which soybean A2704‐12 and soybean MON 89788 are expected to be grown, as well as new feeding studies with whole feed and food from these GM soybeans.

EFSA analyzed each of the scientific arguments put forward in the technical background of Testbiotech’s complaint on soybean MON 89788 and soybean A2704‐12 and concludes that none reveals new information that would invalidate the previous risk assessment conclusions and risk management recommendations made by the EFSA scientific Panel on Genetically Modified organisms (GMO Panel).

…

To justify these claims, Testbiotech refers to two recent scientific publications, i.e. Fang et al. (2018) and Miyazaki et al. (2019).EFSA analyzed each of the scientific arguments put forward in the technical background of Testbiotech’s requests, including an assessment of the two scientific publications.

EFSA concludes that the arguments raised by Testbiotech and the findings reported by Fang et al. (2018) and Miyazaki et al. (2019) do not reveal new information that would invalidate the previous risk assessment conclusions and risk management recommendations on soybean MON 89788 and soybean A2704-12 made by the GMO Panel.

…

Therefore, EFSA considers that the previous GMO Panel risk assessment conclusions and risk management recommendations on soybean MON 89788 and soybean A2704‐12 remain valid and applicable.

