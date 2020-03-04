The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

UK may lift ban on GMO-derived foods to secure post-Brexit trade deal with US

| | March 4, 2020
us uk brexit x
Genetically modified foods from America could end up on British supermarket shelves as part of a US trade deal. Ministers …. left open lifting the ban on products made from GM crops as their red lines were unveiled for negotiations.

Officials …. refused to rule out ditching the GM ban currently imposed by EU law. Such a move could prove to be a key compromise to secure a deal with the US, where the majority of processed foods contain GM ingredients. The document was revealed as negotiators [on March 1] arrived in Brussels to begin work on an EU trade deal.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss …. insisted the UK is willing to walk away from talks with both the US and EU if the Government does not agree with what is offered. We won’t be told what our rules and regulations are by the EU and the US.’

…. The Department for International Trade estimated a trade deal with the US could boost the UK economy by 0.16 per cent over the next 15 years.

