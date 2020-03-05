Viewpoint: 4 ways the FDA must evolve to deal with fast-moving technologies and health threats

As we look toward the FDA of the 2020s that can achieve further progress in addressing urgent health threats and pressing unmet patient needs, it makes sense to build on what has worked to improve public health outcomes.

First, as scientific advances continue to expand the scope and complexity of products that the agency regulates, the FDA needs more resources to support its mission.

…

Second, the FDA should continue its steps to enable public input and dialogue.

…

Third, the agency needs more support to modernize how it collects and uses the vastly expanding sources of digital health information.

…

Fourth, strong leadership that respects the bipartisan support for the agency’s commitment to science-based regulation should continue. The FDA’s current strength is based on the public service of thousands of dedicated employees, reinforced by committed leadership.

…

There will be further public health crises and opportunities ahead, along with new ways in which the agency can prepare to address them. By following the four steps we outlined and focusing on outcomes, the FDA can move forward with better regulatory capabilities that match the evolving biomedical and data sciences and achieve the health improvements that matter most to patients and all Americans.

Read the original post