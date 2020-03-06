The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Russia strikes deal to accelerate development of 30 gene-edited crops, animals by 2027

| March 6, 2020
Putin bans GMO foods Russia Illegal x
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russia’s oil giant Rosneft and the Russian government will join forces to develop gene-editing technology, according to a government decree published [March 4].

The deal, which President Vladimir Putin ordered in December, aims to accelerate Russia’s $1.6 billion program to create 30 new varieties of genetically modified crops and animals by 2027.

Rosneft is to establish an advisory body on genetic technology development headed by CEO Igor Sechin. Additionally, the sides are expected to create a genetic technology and gene-editing research center to catalyze research in medicine and industry.

Russian researchers have welcomed the $1.6 billion gene-editing program, which appears to have exempted some gene-edited products from a 2016 law that banned genetically modified organisms.

