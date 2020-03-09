The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Sustainability benefits of biotech may prompt Millennials, Gen Z to embrace GMOs and gene editing

| | March 9, 2020
Millennials and Generation Z are influencing the ever-evolving clean label category, and they might be willing to consider biotechnology/genetic modification as part of the category, said Nicole Rees, product director of AB Mauri North America, an AB Mauri business.

“They are open,” she said in a March 3 presentation at the American Society of Baking’s BakingTech in Chicago. “Why? Because it might be more sustainable. It might be a better way to do something ….”

A 2019 study from Ketchum, a consultancy company, asked people whether they would be willing to try food produced through new technology. Generation Z was the most willing as 77% said they would try the food. Millennials followed at 67%, and 58% of both Generation X and baby boomers said they would try the food.

The younger generations will pay more for products, but they will demand transparency about the ingredients in the products and how they are processed, Ms. Rees said.

Fermentation could play a role in acceptance of genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The Impossible Whopper, one example, contains plant-based heme made via fermentation of genetically engineered yeast.

