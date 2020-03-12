Plant-based breakfast sausage is here. Beyond Meat scientists explain how it’s made

The Beyond Breakfast Sausage will be on grocery store shelves towards the end of March at ACME, Albertsons, Vons, Whole Foods and other stores, so you’ll be able to cook up frozen patties with your morning meal at home.

I took a trip down to Beyond Meat’s research and development headquarters in Los Angeles to taste the new product and see how it gets made. There were devices that could measure smells, mechanical mouths and individual testing rooms ….

With this end in mind, we meet the e-mouth. It’s a large metal cylinder, where a freshly cooked Beyond patty sits between two plates. The plates squeeze the burger with varying levels of force, measuring how much the patty pushes back. The scientists at Beyond Meat …. want to achieve the exact level of force needed to chew the burger.

There’s also a machine designed to test the aroma emitted from a cooked Beyond beef patty. A lab scientist tells me that we actually have more aroma sensory nodes than taste detectors, so replicating the distinct smell of meat is vitally important. The device heats up the meat and separates the cloud of aroma gases that arise.

