Viewpoint: GMOs responsible for the coronavirus outbreak? That’s scientifically absurd

The “passage of species” of a pathogenic organism from animal to human being, which explains the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, was caused by the introduction of genetically modified organisms (GMOs). This is the imaginative theory elaborated in an article now making its way across social media, published on Thursday 12 March on ilmanifesto.it.

The author informs us that to explain the leaps of species made by viruses, it is necessary to take into consideration “the genetic pollution of the planet caused by the presence of hundreds of genetically modified organisms.” And he concludes that “genetically modified organisms are, in fact, new species that are inserted into ecosystems and that can compromise their balance. This genetic contamination …. poses serious environmental safety problems and contributes to …. imbalances that favor the leap in species.

There is no scientific basis, or experimental data in all the documented history of science, that allows us to hypothesize a role of plants modified in the laboratory in the leaps of species of animal viruses. This scientifically absurd hypothesis won’t help limit the ongoing epidemic, and indeed potentially causes more alarm – as if we did not have enough to deal with, at this delicate moment.

[Editor’s note: This article was published in Italian and has been translated and lightly edited for clarity.]

