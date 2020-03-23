Uganda’s agriculture minister wants churches to help promote genetic engineering

The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja has commenced his campaign which he said is aimed at mobilizing church leaders to encourage their members to embrace modern farming techniques.

“I have started my campaign to mobilize you the Church leaders to help me encourage people to go into commercial agriculture because that is the only way to move this country to a middle income level,” said Ssempijja …. “Religious leaders need to help us tell the people to engage in productive agriculture ….” added Ssempijja.

…

[A]fter more than two years of confusion surrounding Uganda’s position on the future of genetic engineering and modern biotechnology, some of the proven techniques of modern farming, the government has decided to support their release.

During the President’s Investors Roundtable that was held at State House in Entebbe, President Museveni hinted he had been misled by some people he did not name who were using Christianity to oppose the proven science of genetic engineering.

Genetic Engineering is considered by many experts as one of the most effective tools of improving farm productivity, which the government of Uganda is seriously promoting.

Read the original post