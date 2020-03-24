Eat a big breakfast to lose weight? This old nutritional adage isn’t backed up by science

Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dine like a pauper is an old nutritional adage that at first glance would seemingly be supported by a recent study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

But though the study made some interesting findings it certainly didn’t warrant the slew of overblown headlines that came with it …. “Wait, What? Study Shows Eating a Big Breakfast Can Lead to Weight Loss”

The findings of the study? The men’s dietary-induced thermogenesis, or DIT — the percentage of a meal’s calories burned off in the process of digesting that meal — was around 2.5 times higher after breakfast than after dinner, for both the high and low-calorie meals. That …. doesn’t amount to anything like weight melting off effortlessly ….

Some studies have suggested that eating a healthy breakfast does help people to eat less during the rest of the day, but one meta-analysis found that participants assigned to eat breakfast had a higher total daily energy intake than those assigned to skip breakfast.

Ultimately you’ll plan meal times to suit your individual circumstances – whether that’s bigger breakfast or bigger dinner, calories are still king.

