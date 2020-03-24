The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Why it’s safe to order food and go grocery shopping during the coronavirus outbreak

| | March 24, 2020
doordash
Credit: Swagger Magazine
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

President Donald Trump and governors of various states have suggested Americans should avoid restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead we’ve been told to either order delivery, takeout or carefully shop at the grocery store, which has left many people wondering: How safe is it to do all of those things as the virus spreads?

There’s little risk in contracting the virus from food or food packaging picked up at a takeout window or from a restaurant, said Benjamin Chapman, who is a professor and food safety specialist at North Carolina State University.

“I want to be clear that food or the packages could carry the virus, but the risk of transmission is very, very low,” Chapman said.

Related article:  Podcast: How food bullying spreads unjustified fears about GMOs, animal welfare and food safety

Here’s the tougher news: Crowds full of people that can cough or sneeze or spread their germs on grocery carts and checkout lines …. So you don’t need to even touch a cart or basket, bring gloves or wipes or hand sanitizer with you, along with those planet-friendly reusable grocery bags.

The bottom line, experts [said], is that there is an extremely low risk of contracting coronavirus from the food supply.

Read the original post

Trending

Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend