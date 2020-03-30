Farmers running ‘unprecedented race’ to secure fertilizer, seeds and pesticides amid coronavirus outbreak

North America’s biggest farm suppliers are accelerating shipments of fertilizer, seeds and agricultural chemicals to crop-growing regions in an unprecedented race against the coronavirus that threatens to disrupt planting season.

The timing could not be worse for farmers preparing to plant crops. Disruptions in deliveries of fertilizer, seeds or chemicals could reduce harvests and incomes for U.S. farmers who were hoping this year to sell more crops to China under the terms of a trade agreement signed in January.

