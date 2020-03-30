The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Video: How COVID-19 attacks a patient’s lungs

| March 30, 2020
caronaviruslungs x
CT imaging from George Washington University Hospital shows the effects of Covid-19 on the lungs of a 59-year old man.

