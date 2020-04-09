The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Video: World has lots of food, but COVID-19 trade restrictions hamper supermarket restocking efforts

| | April 9, 2020
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The food industry is struggling to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Restrictions on transportation links that move food around the globe are at risk. CNN’s John Defterios reports.

