The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

How vaccines, antivirals and antibodies could help fight the coronavirus

v rees coronavirus image scaled e
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

There has been a lot of confusion in regard to possible treatments for COVID-19 and the timeline for the development and deployment of those treatments. To clarify, we first need to define what we mean by “treatment,” because there are a wide variety, including vaccines, antivirals, and antibodies.

Vaccines

A vaccine won’t be available for at least a year or two. (Also, a vaccine may or may not work.) The reason is because vaccines must be tested scrupulously for safety. An article written by Derek Lowe in Chemistry World goes into more detail, but the gist is this: A vaccine is given to millions – perhaps billions – of healthy people, including children. We have to be darn sure that what we’re injecting into people is safe and actually works. There are horror stories of children dying from poorly designed vaccines. Even under the best of circumstances, vaccines can trigger mildly unpleasant side effects (e.g., sore arm) or even rare fatal autoimmune conditions. (No, they still don’t cause autism.)

screenshot what does it mean that the cdc is starting to test for coronavirus antibodies here s what you need to
Credit: Robin Utrecht/Associated Press

Antivirals

For that reason, most likely, an antiviral will be available before a vaccine. Because drug discovery is a long and arduous process, the best hope we have right now is to repurpose an existing drug. Essentially, we’re taking drugs off the shelf and seeing if they work to treat COVID-19. The drug that is currently generating the most excitement is called remdesivir. It was originally designed to treat Ebola. (It didn’t work.)

However, there are good reasons to believe it may at least help patients infected with coronavirus. Gilead, the drug’s maker, has already launched Phase III clinical trials. These trials should wrap up in April or May. If they end up being successful, a decent supply could be ready by the summer.

Antibodies

Other treatments that are in development include antibodies. These can do various things, depending on what they bind to. One strategy is to use antibodies that have an anti-inflammatory effect. These won’t “cure” the virus, but they can help tame an overreactive immune response, such as a cytokine storm, that could be playing a role in the critical cases of COVID-19. Genentech has launched a Phase III clinical trial of an antibody (originally developed to treat an autoimmune condition called rheumatoid arthritis) that may help.

Related article:  How do you 'boost' your body's immune function in the fight against the coronavirus? Answer: You can't

Another strategy is to develop neutralizing antibodies, such as those found in the blood plasma of people who successfully fought off an infection. These bind to the virus and prevent infection. Dr. Jacob Glanville claims that, if all goes according to plan, he could develop a supply of antibodies by September.

Want to follow the latest news and policy debates over agricultural biotechnology and biomedicine? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

How Effective Will the Treatments Be?

We won’t have a good idea of that until we start seeing clinical trial data. “Success” can be measured in various ways (not just preventing death). Researchers also look for outcomes such as improvement of clinical symptoms or improvement of hospital discharge rates. Getting people home faster is obviously important when hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.

Will Treatment Eliminate the Disease?

Probably not. The virus will be with us for the foreseeable future. It’s not even clear if a vaccine will make the disease “go away” because there is evidence that humans do not develop long-lasting immunity to coronaviruses. That doesn’t mean a vaccine would be useless. It just means that, if a vaccine works, we may need to get frequent booster shots. Partial immune protection is still better than none.

Dr. Alex Berezow is a science writer, author, and public speaker who specializes in the debunking of junk science. Follow him on Twitter @AlexBerezow

This article originally appeared at the American Council on Science and Health and has been republished here with permission. Follow them on Twitter @ACSHorg

It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, including GMOs or gene editing, to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE

Trending

Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend