The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

‘Next wave’ of coronavirus tests should reveal scope of the pandemic

t z rc szf g l rtrmadp health coronavirus britain antibodies x
Credit: Reuters/Thomas Peter
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Health departments, hospitals and companies around the world are rolling out the next wave in coronavirus tests, which look in a person’s blood for signs of past infection, in hopes of better gauging how widespread the pandemic is and who might be counted among the recovered.

The new tests promise to give public-health and hospital officials a better idea of how widely the new coronavirus has spread and who can safely treat patients and stop social distancing. But uncertainty about the accuracy of some of the tests and unknowns surrounding immunity to Covid-19—the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus—could limit their usefulness, at least early on.

In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration granted the first emergency authorization for one of the blood tests [recently], and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has started using its own test. The U.S. could have a “rather large number of tests” available within a week, provided extra checks show them to be accurate, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN.

Related article:  Why social distancing is so crucial in the fight against COVID-19

The information could reveal how many people have been infected already and how many would potentially be susceptible to future infection, data that public-health authorities could use to better understand and respond to the pandemic.

Read the original post

It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend