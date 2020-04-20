Puff piece: Lab-made ‘Incredible Cotton’ may grow 10 times faster and cut environmental impact of the traditional crop

You might call this a puff piece, because it’s about cotton that’s just as fluffy but more sustainable than the traditional type. This “incredible cotton” comes from a startup called Galy …. Galy grows its “incredible cotton” in a lab, from cells instead of plants, says Luciano Bueno, CEO and co-founder.

Besides being 10 times faster than cotton grown on big farms, Galy’s lab-grown variety “can be grown anywhere, without being dependent on soil and weather conditions, and without exhausting our planet,” ….

“Basically, what we do is we have a bunch of different cotton plants in our greenhouse,” [Beuno] explains. “Then we cut a piece of the plant and that plant has a bunch of stem cells. The stem cells have the ability to pretty much transform into any part of the plant …. Instead of growing the whole plant, we go from the cell directly to the fiber,” Bueno says.

