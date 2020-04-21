The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Video: What are the chances that Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine will work?

| | April 21, 2020
virus vaccines jumbo
Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Agence France-Presse
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A vaccine for COVID-19 has entered Phase 1 of clinical trials in Seattle. How was it made? And how likely is it that this vaccine, or any others, will work against the new coronavirus? Science journalist and video producer Anna Rothschild spoke with Dr. John Mascola, the director of the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health, which co-created the vaccine being tested, along with Moderna Inc.

