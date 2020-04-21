A vaccine for COVID-19 has entered Phase 1 of clinical trials in Seattle. How was it made? And how likely is it that this vaccine, or any others, will work against the new coronavirus? Science journalist and video producer Anna Rothschild spoke with Dr. John Mascola, the director of the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health, which co-created the vaccine being tested, along with Moderna Inc.
Video: What are the chances that Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine will work?
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.
