Microbiome could be key to better blood sugar control

Researchers from the Weizmann Institute in Israel analyzed the gut microbiome of 800 people. They also hooked these folks up to continuous blood glucose monitors and tracked everything they ate. In addition, they collected blood samples and other information about the subjects’ health history, sleep, and exercise habits. They then loaded all of this data into a computer and used artificial intelligence to develop an algorithm that predicts an individual’s response to foods.

People following a personalized dietary prescription generated by the algorithm had more success controlling their blood sugar than others who were simply counting carbs.

This technology has now been licensed by a commercial company called Day Two and for $500 you can get an analysis of your microbiome (spoiler alert: there’s poop involved). Based on your analysis, they will provide personalized dietary advice for managing your blood sugar.

Losing weight is also a sure-fire way to improve glucose control, which is why paying attention to calories can also help. But if you’ve found that these more conventional approaches are not working and you have $500 to invest, I think there’s enough science here to justify an n-of-1 experiment.

