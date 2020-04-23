The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Searching for a genetic ‘tattletale’ for heart attack risk

| | April 23, 2020
x womens heart attack symptomsxml features
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

If you want a sneak peek into your risk of heart disease, here are your options: Your doctor can measure cholesterol and blood pressure, ask about history of smoking and diabetes, and consider age and gender. For the 50-plus crowd, this approach works well, but these traditional risk factors don’t account for heart attacks in those who are younger.

That answer could lie in our genes. When it comes to health risks, genes are major tattletales.

Until recently, individual genes have dominated the conversation. Breast cancer is probably the best-known example. The wrong change, or variant, in the BRCA1 or 2 gene could raise the risk of breast cancer to up to 65 percent for women 70 years old. Heart disease has its own version of BRCA: Variants in any one of three specific genes can raise cholesterol dangerously high. These mutations are fairly rare, though, occurring in about 1 in 250 people.

Related article:  Fear-free life? Removing a part of your brain could make it possible—in theory

The mutations also don’t explain why some men and women with normal cholesterol levels have heart attacks — particularly those in their 20s, 30s or 40s, who would normally be considered low risk. …

In the near future, it will be possible to turn one blood test into a health report card for most complex diseases.

Read the original post

It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend