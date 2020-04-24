Viewpoint: Coronavirus pandemic has alerted consumers to the ‘silliness’ of organic food marketing

Remember when buying those “non-toxic” cleaning supplies made you feel like you were being a good person? Yeah, those were the days. Pre-coronavirus, many moms thought nothing of choosing those “all natural,” “clean,” “organic,” “eco-friendly,” “baby and puppy-loving” brands.

Things sure have changed. Spray cleaner with bleach? I’ll take two! Organic? Who cares!

…

Today, people seem a bit more skeptical of the magical claims from those who offer the glory of a better, more expensive, less convenient way. Instead of listening, consumers want products that actually kill viruses and other germs.

That’s because, today, a real monster exists—a disease that spreads rapidly for which there’s no vaccine or cure. Moms know they and their children are vulnerable like never before.

…

This great awakening to the silliness of groups like the [Environmental Working Group] is showing in how consumers are behaving. The sale of canned food—a product the EWG and other activist organizations like to bleat about because of high salt content and protective sealant-lined cans—has increased. In early March, Campbell reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit.

Perhaps after this pandemic is over, people will have a deeper appreciation for the innovations that keep food and consumers safe.

