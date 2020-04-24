The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Viewpoint: Coronavirus pandemic has alerted consumers to the ‘silliness’ of organic food marketing

| | April 24, 2020
canejpg f
Evaporated cane sugar. Credit: PennLive.com
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Remember when buying those “non-toxic” cleaning supplies made you feel like you were being a good person? Yeah, those were the days. Pre-coronavirus, many moms thought nothing of choosing those “all natural,” “clean,” “organic,” “eco-friendly,” “baby and puppy-loving” brands.

Things sure have changed. Spray cleaner with bleach? I’ll take two! Organic? Who cares!

Today, people seem a bit more skeptical of the magical claims from those who offer the glory of a better, more expensive, less convenient way. Instead of listening, consumers want products that actually kill viruses and other germs.

That’s because, today, a real monster exists—a disease that spreads rapidly for which there’s no vaccine or cure. Moms know they and their children are vulnerable like never before.

Related article:  Infographic: How the coronavirus appears 'seemingly out of nowhere'

This great awakening to the silliness of groups like the [Environmental Working Group] is showing in how consumers are behaving. The sale of canned food—a product the EWG and other activist organizations like to bleat about because of high salt content and protective sealant-lined cans—has increased. In early March, Campbell reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit.

Perhaps after this pandemic is over, people will have a deeper appreciation for the innovations that keep food and consumers safe.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend