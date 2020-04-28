Kenya pushes GMO cotton farming to meet soaring demand for masks

This support is expected to help provide the textile industry with raw materials now in short supply. The Bt and certified hybrid seeds can produce over 2,000 kilograms of cotton per hectare, compared to the current average yield of 572 kg per hectare.

“There is soaring demand for cotton as universities and county governments lead new factories investing in the manufacturing of COVID-19 basic protective equipment, such as surgical masks,” saidAnthony Muriithi, director-general of the Agriculture and Food Authority.

As an indication of the demand for more cotton, some factories, such as Kitui County Textile Center, have been transformed instantly into making 30,000 surgical masks a day, whereas they previously produced almost none.

The domestic production of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) should be encouraged and supported, said Kitui County Gov. Charity Ngilu. The county government is considering building two more factories from funds earned from selling the masks, as well as training other counties on how to make their equipment rather than relying on imports, Ngilu added.

“Increased cotton production means ginners and farmers will flatten the demand curve in the next five months when the crop is harvested,” Muriithi told the Alliance for Science. “Kenya imports 80 percent of the cotton it processes from neighboring countries, such as Uganda. Cotton is one of the crops with a very elaborate value chain, benefiting many players such as farmers, ginneries and the consumer.

“Although demand for fabrics is high, peripheral industries like [food grade] oil also will be boosted,” he added. “Currently, we are importing a lot of vegetable oil. With increased cotton production, cotton oil, which is cholesterol-free, would enhance consumer’s preference. We are also seeing an opportunity in an increased dairy meal” — livestock feed made from cotton seed.

In addition, there is strong demand for sanitary pads, diapers and blankets, which are primarily made of cotton, Muriithi said.