Viewpoint: Journalism or propaganda? Animal rights group pays UK newspaper The Guardian to bash agriculture

We grew up in an era when the mainstream media reported the news straightforwardly, but now much of it is bought and paid for. In other words, it is propaganda ….

The British Guardian newspaper is Exhibit A, or maybe, as members of the scientific community, we should say Public Enemy No. 1. The paper sought and received a grant $886,600 from an advocacy group, the Open Philanthropy Project (OPP), to publish a series titled “Animals farmed.” The grant spurred a succession of articles that paint animal husbandry variously as inhumane, unhealthy, or dangerous to the environment

…

The Guardian’s hypocrisy is prominently on display in view of its stated commitments: “We will inform our readers about threats to the environment based on scientific facts, not driven by commercial or political interests,” and “The Guardian’s editorial independence means we set our own agenda and voice our own opinions. Our journalism is free from commercial and political influence.”

We can cite 886,600 rebuttals to those hollow promises.

…

The Guardian was a likely candidate for such a shady arrangement, in any case. For decades, it has been a predictable source of disinformation and fear-mongering about molecular genetic engineering in agriculture ….

