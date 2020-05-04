Podcast: ‘Food bullying’ fear of GMO insulin parallels skepticism of biotech crops

Our guest, Heather Barnes, tells parents, “You are doing great.” Having a child with different dietary needs opens the door to bullying. Parents have to make the choice about what is right for their family. “We need to respect the choices and the benefits of science.”

Heather …. began a career in agriculture after graduating from Virginia Tech with an Animal Science degree. Heather has worked with many different types of farms throughout her career as an Extension Agent and now Marketing Specialist.

She is married to a second-generation farmer …. Their oldest son was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder four years ago and their middle son was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes almost one year ago.

Key points:

Type 1 Diabetes is scary, especially in the beginning. As a parent you are terrified for your child and that fear puts a target on your back. It’s easy for the anti-GMO groups to scare a person who is already terrified they will lose their child.

Insulin is a GMO – the first genetically engineered product approved by the FDA. It’s been used for 40 years. In the past, diabetes was a death sentence.

