The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Podcast: ‘Food bullying’ fear of GMO insulin parallels skepticism of biotech crops

humulin
The first insulin produced with genetic engineering
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Our guest, Heather Barnes, tells parents, “You are doing great.” Having a child with different dietary needs opens the door to bullying. Parents have to make the choice about what is right for their family. “We need to respect the choices and the benefits of science.”

Heather …. began a career in agriculture after graduating from Virginia Tech with an Animal Science degree. Heather has worked with many different types of farms throughout her career as an Extension Agent and now Marketing Specialist.

She is married to a second-generation farmer …. Their oldest son was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder four years ago and their middle son was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes almost one year ago.

Related article:  Banana-destroying fungus hits South America. Is genetic engineering the solution?

Key points:

Type 1 Diabetes is scary, especially in the beginning. As a parent you are terrified for your child and that fear puts a target on your back. It’s easy for the anti-GMO groups to scare a person who is already terrified they will lose their child.

Insulin is a GMO – the first genetically engineered product approved by the FDA. It’s been used for 40 years. In the past, diabetes was a death sentence.

Listen to original podcast

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend